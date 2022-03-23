J2 Capital Management Inc Invests $266,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Progressive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,842,000 after acquiring an additional 275,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $814,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,566,570. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.93. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $113.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.