Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

