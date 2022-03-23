Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

FNWD stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.51. Finward Bancorp has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $50.00.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.28). Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Finward Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 116,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.36% of Finward Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

