DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,260,000 after buying an additional 83,333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after buying an additional 74,810 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

