Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Alico has increased its dividend by 91.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Alico has a payout ratio of 186.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alico to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 186.9%.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $250.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.57. Alico has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $39.05.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 37.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alico will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alico by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alico by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alico during the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alico by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alico by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

