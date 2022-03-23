Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

NYSE TME opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,205,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,655,000 after buying an additional 1,171,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 225,171 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 659,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 451,710 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 603,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,386.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 407,261 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.98.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.