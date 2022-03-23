Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Receives $12.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,165,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.32. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.45.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Galera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

