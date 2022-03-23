$0.47 EPS Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. SPS Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

SPSC opened at $132.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 109.44 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.61.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $2,175,610.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,020,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,945,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 220,596 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Earnings History and Estimates for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

