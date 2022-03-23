Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. PTC posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

PTC stock opened at $111.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. PTC has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $153.73.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PTC by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,102 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its stake in PTC by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,464 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at about $127,313,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,089,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of PTC by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after acquiring an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

