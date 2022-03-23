$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. DexCom reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $464.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.81, a PEG ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.59. DexCom has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,029 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

