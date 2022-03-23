OG Fan Token (OG) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $13.66 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One OG Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.08 or 0.00009671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00038157 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000674 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC.

OG Fan Token Coin Profile

OG Fan Token (OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios . OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

