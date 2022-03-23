Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.
NYSE:OMI opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,194,000 after buying an additional 514,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,318,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.
Owens & Minor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
