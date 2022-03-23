Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

NYSE:OMI opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,194,000 after buying an additional 514,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,318,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.