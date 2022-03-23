Charlotte’s Web’s (CWE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

