TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $121.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCRR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.39.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

