Legend Biotech Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a report released on Sunday, March 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

LEGN opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.20.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

