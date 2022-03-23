Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 650 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Southern by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 16,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 29.5% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,726 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

