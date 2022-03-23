Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $213.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day moving average is $192.42. The stock has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.07 and a twelve month high of $216.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,230 shares of company stock worth $3,885,876. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.47.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

