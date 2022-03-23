Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

OMGA stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.13 and a quick ratio of 19.13. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.