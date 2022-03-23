Blend Labs Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) – Truist Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Blend Labs in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.05). Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Blend Labs’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

BLND stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,962.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

