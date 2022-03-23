Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 8%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was down 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 196,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,719,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.
KC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
