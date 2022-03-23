Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 8%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was down 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 196,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,719,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

KC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after buying an additional 318,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,838,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

