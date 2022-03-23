Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.05

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$37.05 and last traded at C$36.85, with a volume of 307761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRQ. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.33.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.