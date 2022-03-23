ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Up 8.4%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) rose 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.44 and last traded at $166.41. Approximately 20,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,033,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 275,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

