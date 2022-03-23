Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $793.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

