Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading 5.6% Higher

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.79. 14,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,855,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 4.06.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,805,000 after buying an additional 210,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,364,000 after buying an additional 482,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,158,000 after buying an additional 906,304 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after buying an additional 2,107,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,083,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

