Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 272,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,798,357 shares.The stock last traded at $2.18 and had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $543.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59.

In other Root news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 28,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Root by 100.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Root by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 31.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 0.6% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Root by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

