Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Up 6.9%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.20. 155,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,591,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.

Tellurian ( NASDAQ:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,750,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,313,000 after buying an additional 1,304,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tellurian by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 162,547 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

