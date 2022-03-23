Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stake Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.34% of Helen of Troy worth $19,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

HELE opened at $205.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $194.48 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.69.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.