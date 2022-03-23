Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.31% of Assurant worth $27,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ opened at $179.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.71 and a 12 month high of $181.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.