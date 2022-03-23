Coupang (CPNG) vs. Its Rivals Financial Survey

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Coupang to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coupang and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Coupang
|0
|4
|4
|0
|2.50
|Coupang Competitors
|275
|1224
|3340
|61
|2.65
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Coupang and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Coupang
|$18.41 billion
|-$1.54 billion
|-14.07
|Coupang Competitors
|$16.52 billion
|$908.67 million
|99.19
Coupang has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Coupang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
71.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Coupang and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Coupang
|-8.38%
|-46.10%
|-14.50%
|Coupang Competitors
|-7.89%
|-3.25%
|-1.53%
Summary
Coupang peers beat Coupang on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
About Coupang (Get Rating)
Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.
Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.