Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,525,000 after acquiring an additional 310,610 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,581,000 after acquiring an additional 301,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $362,158,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,752,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,425,000 after acquiring an additional 289,915 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.95 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

