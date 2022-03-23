Comparing Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) & Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Logansport Financial and Axos Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 0 3 1 3.25

Axos Financial has a consensus target price of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.90%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Logansport Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Axos Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logansport Financial and Axos Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $10.79 million 2.71 $3.21 million $5.24 9.16 Axos Financial $723.12 million 4.01 $215.71 million $3.78 12.91

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Logansport Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axos Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 31.61% N/A N/A Axos Financial 31.52% 16.50% 1.59%

Summary

Axos Financial beats Logansport Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logansport Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, the company offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. Logansport Financial Corp. was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment involves in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

