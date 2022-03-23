Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Gap Up to $6.36

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.71. Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 2,807 shares trading hands.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.34 and a quick ratio of 51.07.
About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)
Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.
