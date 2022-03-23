Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Gap Up to $6.36

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.71. Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 2,807 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.34 and a quick ratio of 51.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

