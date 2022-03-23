PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Down 6%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.64. Approximately 17,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,361,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.
PLBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.
The stock has a market cap of $652.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17.
In other PLBY Group news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,436 shares of company stock worth $4,558,369.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 635.4% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.
About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLBY Group (PLBY)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.