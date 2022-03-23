PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Down 6%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.64. Approximately 17,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,361,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

PLBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The stock has a market cap of $652.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.55). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PLBY Group news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,436 shares of company stock worth $4,558,369.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 635.4% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

