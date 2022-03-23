Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 6.7%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.63 and last traded at $47.17. 12,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 983,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.93.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $233,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $428,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,917. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $43,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

