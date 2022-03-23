Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLRB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 127,384 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

