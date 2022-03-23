Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 27,914 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,914 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.50% of Allison Transmission worth $18,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,419,000 after buying an additional 45,826 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 9.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,529,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,010,000 after buying an additional 129,870 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 33.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,478,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,226,000 after buying an additional 49,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 32.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,282,000 after buying an additional 348,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

ALSN opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

