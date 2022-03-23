Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $9 Million Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.30% of Belden worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Belden by 5,440.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,318,000 after buying an additional 1,084,056 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 128.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,213 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at $26,305,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 45.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 828,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,240,000 after acquiring an additional 257,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at $7,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

BDC opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Belden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

