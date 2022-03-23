Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,387 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.22% of F.N.B. worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,153,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 72,411 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 69.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

FNB stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.16. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

