Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.19% of Hancock Whitney worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

