TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. TELA Bio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TELA opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.99. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $172.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,156.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 619,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,287. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TELA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

