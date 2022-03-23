Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the bank on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

INDB stock opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.48 and its 200 day moving average is $82.34. Independent Bank has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Independent Bank by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Independent Bank by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

