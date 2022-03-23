SafeCapital Market Capitalization Reaches $17,501.11 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 175.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $17,501.11 and $353.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 160.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012256 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

