BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Hits One Day Volume of $233,496.00

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $233,496.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.61 or 0.00418641 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00110011 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00106404 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000649 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,971,833,589 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

