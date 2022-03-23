Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.71 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,191,935. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jabil by 2,395.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Jabil by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after buying an additional 34,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after buying an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

