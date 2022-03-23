Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) & Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) Critical Comparison

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shutterstock and Her Imports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 0 3 0 3.00 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shutterstock presently has a consensus price target of $130.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.44%. Given Shutterstock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Her Imports.

Risk and Volatility

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Shutterstock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 11.88% 22.08% 12.59% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shutterstock and Her Imports’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $773.41 million 4.54 $91.88 million $2.46 39.02 Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Her Imports on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Her Imports (Get Rating)

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

