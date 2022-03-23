Brokerages Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Price Target at $54.67

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

GBX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $16,231,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,200,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.