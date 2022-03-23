Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
ROIC stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.18%.
About Retail Opportunity Investments (Get Rating)
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.