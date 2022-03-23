Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

ROIC stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.18%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

