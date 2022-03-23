MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives $270.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($269.23) to €270.00 ($296.70) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of MKKGY stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $52.29.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

