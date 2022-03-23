Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.61 on April 28th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.61 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$164.10 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$122.69 and a 52 week high of C$167.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$151.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$169.86.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total value of C$1,177,686.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$384,815.40. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 27,699 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.85, for a total transaction of C$4,067,598.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$637,182.15. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,148 shares of company stock valued at $6,789,285.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

