Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 357 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 357 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.89.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $559.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $516.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.80 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $247.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

